Book on golden jubilee of K.G. Sankara Pillai’s ‘Bengal’ to be released on Sunday

March 04, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Cover page of the book “Bengal Varshangal”, which celebrates 50 years of K.G. Sankara Pillai’s noted poem “Bengal”. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Bengal Varshangal” (Bengal Years), the book that celebrates 50 years of K.G. Sankara Pillai’s noted poem “Bengal”, will be released at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale on Sunday. 

M.V. Narayanan, Vice-Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, will release the book at the biennale pavilion at Cabral Yard in Fort Kochi at 11 a.m.

It will be followed by a panel discussion with Dr. Narayanan, author Kavitha Mukhopadhyaya, P.F. Mathews, journalist M. Suchithra, and “Bengal Varshangal” editors E.V. Ramakrishnan and Shanavas M.A. The book is published by Pranatha Books.

Sufi performance by Mehfil-e-Sama’a will be held at 7.30 p.m. This renowned Sufi-Hindustani classical music ensemble has performed across India and abroad. Apart from Sufi and Hindustani, they will also perform Ghazals and Qawwalis at the event.

The third and final workshop of the series by Bengaluru Environment Support Group (ESG) will happen at Fort Kochi Cabral Yard Art Room at 10 a.m. Over the past 25 years, ESG has been dealing with the paradox of environmental issues. The aim of the workshop is to provide factual awareness on environmental issues. Entry is free.

