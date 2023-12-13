ADVERTISEMENT

Book on coral reefs released in underwater event

December 13, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The book on coral reefs being released under the sea at Kovalam on Wednesday.

A book on coral reefs and their ecological importance was released in an underwater event off Kovalam beach on Wednesday.

The 105-page Pavizhaputtukal Kadalile Mazhakkaadukal (Coral reefs, the rainforests of the sea), penned by scuba diving instructor and aquarium specialist Arun Aloysius, was released by Shilpanjali R., scuba diver and coordinator, Sagar Mitra scheme (Thiruvananthapuram).

She handed over the first copy to scuba diving students Rizwana Rafeeq, Gayatri Gopan and Avani Balu.

The book is published by Thrissur-based Samatha.

B. Santhosh, Head, Vizhinjam unit of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), formally introduced the book at a function held at the beach.

Samatha managing trustee Ushakumari, Scuba Cochin director Justin Jose were present.

