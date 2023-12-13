GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Book on coral reefs released in underwater event

December 13, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The book on coral reefs being released under the sea at Kovalam on Wednesday.

The book on coral reefs being released under the sea at Kovalam on Wednesday.

A book on coral reefs and their ecological importance was released in an underwater event off Kovalam beach on Wednesday.

The 105-page Pavizhaputtukal Kadalile Mazhakkaadukal (Coral reefs, the rainforests of the sea), penned by scuba diving instructor and aquarium specialist Arun Aloysius, was released by Shilpanjali R., scuba diver and coordinator, Sagar Mitra scheme (Thiruvananthapuram).

She handed over the first copy to scuba diving students Rizwana Rafeeq, Gayatri Gopan and Avani Balu.

The book is published by Thrissur-based Samatha.

B. Santhosh, Head, Vizhinjam unit of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), formally introduced the book at a function held at the beach.

Samatha managing trustee Ushakumari, Scuba Cochin director Justin Jose were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.