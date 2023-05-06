ADVERTISEMENT

Book on Ayyappa Panicker released

May 06, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

‘Kaalam Mithya Aakkaatha Vaakku’, a book on the literary contributions of poet and critic Ayyappa Paniker, published by the Sahitya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham, was released at a function held here on Friday.

Director, State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications, Dr. Muse Mary George released the book by presenting a copy to P. Raveendran Nair who had translated many of Ayyappa Panicker’s works.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. George said very few poets in Malayalam had as much diversity in literary output as Ayyappa Panicker. Secretary, Ayyappa Panicker Foundation, Priyadas G. Mangalath, and editor of the book S. Rajalakshmy were among those present.

The 400-page book has articles by Prof. M.K. Sanoo, Satchidanandan, Desamangalam Ramakrishnan, and Kalpetta Narayanan, among others.

