Book on Arnose Pathiri released 

September 16, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A book on Arnose Pathiri, a German Jesuit Priest, who was a Sanskrit and Malayalam scholar, written by Father James Puliurumpil, was released here on Saturday.

M.V. Narayanan, Vice-Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, released the book Arnose Pathiri: The Pioneer Indologist and the Forerunner of Kerala Renaissance by handing over a copy to social activist Kusumam Joseph. Arnose Forum president George Alex presided over the function.

The book throws light on the life and works of Johann Ernst Hanxleden, popularly known as Arnose Pathiri, who was German by birth but lived, worked and died in Kerala.

Arnose Pathiri learnt Sanskrit and Malayalam. He wrote books in both Indian languages.

His popular works include Sanskrit Grammar and Puthen Pana. He also composed a grammar of Malayalam language. He was the first foreigner to become a Sanskrit scholar. Puthen Pana is a masterpiece both in Malayalam literature and in Christian piety, the author noted.

