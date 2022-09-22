Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan will release 'African Yatrakalude Samskarikadoorangal,' a book by A.K. Abdul Hakeem at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The book is published by the State Institute of Languages. Writer Benyamin will receive the first copy from Mr. Govindan. Institute director Sathyan M. will preside over the function.
Book on Africa to be released
