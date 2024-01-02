Book is the deity and offering at this place of worship in Kannur (Weekend, not for online now)

January 02, 2024 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST - KANNUR

In the serene village of Prapoyil in Cherupuzha, just 58 km away from Kannur, lies the Navapuram Mathaatheetha Devalayam, perched atop a prominent rock formation.

Founded by P. Narayanan, Principal of the Cherupuzha Winners College,the ‘place of worship’ stands as a testament to the belief that knowledge is divine. Hence, the temple has no god, and its deity and offerings are books.

The temple faced setbacks due to financial constraints initially. Undeterred, Mr. Narayanan persisted and today, on a sprawling two-acre hillside, the temple stands tall. It was opened to the public in October 2021.

Upon entering the temple, visitors are greeted by an impressive entrance hall housing around 5,000 books. Ascending the steps to the top of a 30-foot-tall stone, ‘worshippers’ encounter a concrete book with three sentences etched upon it: “God is knowledge. Religion is broad thinking.Humble wisdom is the way.” Alongside are a stone lamp, and the statues of poet Cherussery and the Buddha.

Devotees can offer books in prayer. For those seeking a tranquil writing environment, the place provides three writing sheds that can accommodate 20 people. Additionally, there’s an open stage for events, a small hall, a canteen offering free food, and accommodation for all visitors, who come from various parts of Kerala and Karnataka.

The initiative, managed by a two-member committee comprising Sabu Maliekal, a close friend of his, as secretary and Mr. Narayanan as president, is open on all days. The celebration here lasts 15 days during Navaratri and is marked by cultural and literary programmes. Notably, there are no committees or donations.

With an expenditure of ₹40 lakh so far, Mr. Narayanan envisions developing Navapuram by constructing a new ‘Ezhuthupura’ for writers. Small houses are being constructed for the visitors to stay.

Beyond religion

He said the idea behind the temple is that knowledge is beyond religion and should be honoured. People of all religions are welcome here. They can have healthy debates, exchange thoughts, and argue. All thoughts and knowledge should be respected, he said.

