Book festival on Sahitya Akademi campus drawing crowds  

December 08, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Thrissur

ADVERTISEMENT

A national book festival that is under way on the Kerala Sahitya Akademi campus here has been drawing book lovers from far and near.

The festival being organised by the Akademi has 50-odd publishers and a wide variety of books. Attractive discounts are also on offer.

Book releases, seminars, discussions, cultural performances and literary competitions make the exhibition venue lively.

A quiz on World Cup found many participants on Thursday. A discussion on ‘Caste, sex and democracy’, release of Athmakadha Sancharangal by E.D. Davis, and a flute recital were some of the other programmes on Thursday.

Earlier while inaugurating the festival, writer N.S. Madhavan said that the writers lacked an environment to work peacefully now. Programmes like book festivals would help in bringing back such ambiance, he added.

“Seminars and talks will provide an opportunity to finetune the thinking process of writers. New technologies will not harm reading. They provide new venues for reading. However, the addiction to visuals are stealing readers’ time,” he added.

The main goal of the book festival was to encourage readers to think about their life, emotionally and logically, Akademi president K. Satchidanandan said.

Debates

Many writers and literary critics attended various sessions, including a debate Ente Rachana Lokangal, organised in connection with the exhibition. Creating the beauty of justice was the main objective of my writing, said writer Sara Joseph, while addressing one such session. We cannot neglect the role of art and culture in human evolution, she added.

Delivering the keynote address at a session on ‘Science and Society’, writer Alangode Leelakrishnan said science should be strengthened with human values. He alleged that the corporate forces had been using science as a tool of exploitation. We needed alternative models to make sciences more humane, he added.

Many new books were released at the venue of the 10-day festival, which will conclude on December 11.