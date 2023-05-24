ADVERTISEMENT

Book festival begins in Kollam  

May 24, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

One should be willing to read at least 10 books at a time when artificial intelligence is employed for literary writing, said writer Subash Chandran on Wednesday.

He was inaugurating the book festival organised by the Kollam District Library Council at Government Boys High School. District Library Council president K.B. Muralikrishnan presided over the function while State Library Council executive member S. Nasser delivered the keynote address. District panchayt president P.K. Gopan, deputy mayor Kollam Madhu, District Library Council secretary D. Sukeshan, Chavara K.S. Pillai, M. Saleem, B. Sivadasan Pillai, and P. Ushakumari also spoke on the occasion.

