Book fest of State Institute of Languages under way

January 18, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian will release the translation of The Dawn of Science authored by Thanu Padmanabhan and Vasanthi Padmanabhan

The Hindu Bureau

A book festival organised by the State Institute of Languages (SIL) at the Karyavattom campus in connection with the Kerala University campus festival – Kerala University Gala (KuGala) 2023 – got under way on Tuesday.

The three-day festival is being jointly organised by the Kerala University Departments Union and the researchers’ union.

Minister for Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian will release the translation of The Dawn of Science authored by Thanu Padmanabhan and Vasanthi Padmanabhan on Wednesday.

He will present the first copy to the Chief Minister’s Scientific Advisor M.C. Dathan.

SIL director M. Sathyan will preside over the function.

CONNECT WITH US