August 31, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kala Sagar Library at Kanjikuzhy organised a two-day book fair in connection with Onam celebrations.

It was inaugurated by Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat vice-president M. Santhosh Kumar. Organisers said that hundreds of books had been sold.

The book fair concluded on Thursday.