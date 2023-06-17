ADVERTISEMENT

Book capturing Dakshayani Velayudhan’s life sketches, legislative debates, released

June 17, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Shanimol Usman and CPI(M) leader C.S. Sujatha with Dakshayani Velayudhan’s daughter Meera Velayudhan at the release of Cherai Ramadas’ book on Dakshayani Velayudhan at Maharaja’s College in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

 

Dakshayani Velayudhan made social interventions to change the life of marginalised people, her daughter and policy analyst Meera Velayudhan has said.

Dakshayani Velayudhan was the youngest and only Dalit member of India’s Constituent Assembly, and a book capturing her life sketches and legislative debates titled, “Kala Sasanakalkku Keezhadangatha Dakshayani Velayudhan” was released at Maharaja’s College, where she had studied, on Saturday.

Meera Velayudhan said her mother’s tryst with social issues began while still being a student. The values that Dakshayani Velayudhan imparted should be carried forward, she added.

The book written by Cherai Ramadas was released by CPI(M) Central Committee member C.S. Sujatha by handing over the first copy to KPCC political committee member Shanimol Usman. K.M. Sheeba, who coordinates the Dakshayani Velayudhan Centre for Women’s Studies at Sree Sankara University, Kalady, chaired the event jointly organised by publisher Pranatha Books, Old Students’ Association, and the Malayalam department of the college.

Before the book release, floral tributes were paid to the mural portrait of Dakshayani Velayudhan at the college.

