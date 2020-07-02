BonD services in all districts soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Maiden service flagged off from Neyyattinkara to Secretariat

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) Buses on Demand (BonD) service launched for short distance daily commuters from Wednesday will be made available in all district headquarters soon.

The maiden service from Neyyattinkara to the Secretariat had 51 passengers. Legislator K. Ansalan flagged off the service from Neyyattinkara in the presence of KSRTC Managing Director Biju Prabhakar and municipal vice chairman K.K. Shibu.

The BonD services are to lure short distance commuters travelling in motorcycles by providing efficient, courteous and punctual services. Free parking facility for motorcycles has been arranged on the bus depot premises.

The non-stop services from key depots to important offices and hospitals will be based on demand and all commuters will be assured of seats. The daily fare is ₹100 and the first 100 registrations will get 20% discount.

In view of the lockdown, the KSRTC MD said those opting for 10 days in BonD buses will be provided 20 days permission to travel. Based on the demand, the buses will be increased from Nedumangad and Neyyattinkara to the capital.

The commuters will be dropped on the office premises and other places and will be picked up from these designated points. “The response from the commuters is overwhelming. As many as 105 had registered from Neyyattinakara and 47 from Nedumangad for travelling in the BonD buses,” KSRTC Executive Director, South Zone, G. Anil Kumar said.

BonD Travel Cards will be available for frequent travellers on payment of cash in advance for five (₹500), 10 (₹950), 15 (₹1,400), 20 (₹1,800) and 25 days (₹2,200). Discounts will be available to the commuters opting for travel cards.