Bomb threat to Kerala government’s Navakerala Sadas to be held at Thrikkakara on Jan. 1

December 30, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Office of Additional District Magistrate in Ernakulam receives anonymous letter threatening to plant an explosive at venue of Kerala Cabinet’s Navakerala Sadas in Thrikkakara

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Cabinet members arrive at a Navakerala Sadas venue at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam. (file) | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The office of the Additional District Magistrate in Ernakulam has received an anonymous letter threatening to plant an explosive at the venue of the Kerala Cabinet’s Navakerala Sadas in Thrikkakara slated to be held on January 1, 2024. 

The police have filed a case after the letter, which was received at the office on Friday, alleged that “people have been fed up of the Left rule under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.” The anonymous writer claimed that “they were communists of yesteryears.”

The letter also blamed Mr. Vijayan for the alleged decline of his party.

The case has been registered under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 118 (b) (knowingly giving false alarm to mislead the police) of the Kerala Police Act.

Forensic analysis

The Thrikkakara police said that a forensic analysis will be carried out to ascertain the person/s behind the letter.

The security at the venue of the public outreach programme at Thrikkakara has been stepped up following the incident. A dog squad and bomb disposal squad were pressed into service at the venue on Saturday afternoon.

The Navakerala Sadas at the Thrikkakara constituency was earlier postponed following the demise of former CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran.

