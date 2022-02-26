Bomb threat to court in Thalassery

Police launch investigation

KANNUR

The police have started an investigation after a notice threatening to make a bomb attack appeared on the wall of the Thalassery Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court. The handwritten notice was found pasted on the wall outside the magistrate court on Friday evening. Besides using derogatory words against judges, lawyers, and the administration, the notice threatened to behead an advocate and attack the court with a bomb. The post ends with the name ‘Poratam‘ (struggle ). Earlier, messages containing Maoist ideology in the name of Poratam had appeared in many areas in the district.

However, it is believed that a dispute between a petitioner and the lawyer in connection with a family court case may have prompted such a step. The Thalassery police and intelligence officials, who inspected the spot, have begun an investigation.