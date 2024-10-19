Bomb threat to Alliance Air flight

An Alliance Air flight, scheduled to take off from the Kochi international airport at 7 p.m. for Bengaluru, was affected following an alleged bomb threat on Saturday.

According to airport sources, the mandatory checks under such circumstances, including increased number of physical checks and passenger security, were in place.

The Alliance Air flight is a circular service from Salem via Kochi to Bengaluru. The alleged bomb threat was received by the twitter handle of Alliance Air (along with multiple airports and airlines). The flight departed at 5.29 p.m. on the day.

