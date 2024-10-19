ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb threat to Alliance Air flight

Published - October 19, 2024 09:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An Alliance Air flight, scheduled to take off from the Kochi international airport at 7 p.m. for Bengaluru, was affected following an alleged bomb threat on Saturday.

According to airport sources, the mandatory checks under such circumstances, including increased number of physical checks and passenger security, were in place.

The Alliance Air flight is a circular service from Salem via Kochi to Bengaluru. The alleged bomb threat was received by the twitter handle of Alliance Air (along with multiple airports and airlines). The flight departed at 5.29 p.m. on the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US