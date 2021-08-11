Bomb threat: one held

The Kerala police have arrested a person on the charge of making a hoax call to Cliff House, official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to claim that anonymous persons had placed a bomb in the high security precincts.

They identified the suspect as Premraj Nair. An official said the Tamil Nadu police helped nab him from Salem. Investigators traced the threat call to his mobile phone. He had allegedly made the call from Thrissur. Consequently, the Hill Palace police registered a case against the suspect. Officials said the police would seek his custody to understand the motive for the crime.