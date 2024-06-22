ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb scare delays Air Arabia flight from Calicut airport to Sharjah

Published - June 22, 2024 07:00 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An Air Arabia flight to Sharjah was grounded at the Calicut International Airport on Saturday morning following a bomb scare. An examination by security personnel with the help of the police dog squad revealed that it was a hoax.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scare was triggered when the Air Arabia ground staff found a note saying ‘bomb’ in one of the seats of the flight that came from Sharjah. An alert was sounded even as the Sharjah-bound passengers were completing their travel formalities at the airport.

The flight, scheduled to leave at 8.30 a.m., was grounded and subjected to a thorough inspection. Security officials said they found nothing. Efforts are on to identify the passenger who left the note.

Airline officials said they had taken care of the passengers by offering them food and apologised for the delay.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US