Bomb scare delays Air Arabia flight from Calicut airport to Sharjah

Published - June 22, 2024 07:00 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An Air Arabia flight to Sharjah was grounded at the Calicut International Airport on Saturday morning following a bomb scare. An examination by security personnel with the help of the police dog squad revealed that it was a hoax.

The scare was triggered when the Air Arabia ground staff found a note saying ‘bomb’ in one of the seats of the flight that came from Sharjah. An alert was sounded even as the Sharjah-bound passengers were completing their travel formalities at the airport.

The flight, scheduled to leave at 8.30 a.m., was grounded and subjected to a thorough inspection. Security officials said they found nothing. Efforts are on to identify the passenger who left the note.

Airline officials said they had taken care of the passengers by offering them food and apologised for the delay.

