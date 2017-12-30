Bomb hurled at police station in Kannur

The police station at Koothuparamba here came under bomb attack in the early hours of Saturday.

The police said the bomb exploded nearly 30 metres from the backside of the police station around 12.30 a.m. The explosion caused no damage to the building or injury to any personnel. The police said the bomb was hurled from outside the station premises. Investigation is under way to identify the culprits behind the attack. The police suspect that they could have come in a vehicle.

The police said the motive of the attack was under investigation. Three Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers were arrested from near Mambaram on December 29 under the Indian Penal Code Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). The police do not rule out the possibility that the bomb attack was in response to the arrests.

Woman injured

A woman suffered burns in a blast when she was burning waste in the compound of her house at Chalad here in the morning. The injured, identified as Rani Ashokan (33), was rushed to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

The police said the incident occurred around 9 a.m. when she was burning dry leaves and other waste in the compound. The police suspect that a country-made bomb hidden at the spot went off in the fire. She suffered burns on her face.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the explosion was an indication that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was planning to incite violence in the district.