Bomb hurled at Koothuparamba police station

The police station at Koothuparamba here came under bomb attack in the early hours of Saturday.

The police said that the bomb exploded nearly 30 metres away from the back side of the police station at around 12:30 a.m. The explosion caused no damage to the building or injury to personnel. The police said that the bomb was hurled by from the outside the station premises. Investigation is under way to identify the culprits behind the attack. The police suspect that they could have come in a vehicle.

The police said that the motive of the attack was under investigation. Three Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers had been arrested from near Mambaram on December 29 under IPC section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). The police does not rule of the possibility that the bomb attack was in response to the arrests.

Woman injured in bomb blast

In a separate incident, a woman suffered burn injuries in a blast when she was buring waste in the compound of her house at Chalad here in the morning. The injured has been identified as Rani Ashokan (33) has been admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. She suffered burn injuries in her face.

The police said that the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. when she was burning dry leaves and other waste in the compound. The police suspect that a country-made crude bomb hidden at the spot went off in the fire.