Bomb explodes in front of RSS worker’s house

Staff Reporter KANNUR
September 10, 2022 01:05 IST

A bomb exploded in front of the house of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker at Chavassery in Kannur on Thursday night.

The incident took place in front of the house of RSS worker Sudheesh, residing at Mannora in Chavassery. The area had witnessed a clash between RSS and Social Democratic Party of India workers after a bomb explosion two weeks ago. In the clash, house and properties were damaged.

Sudheesh is an accused in this case. People say they saw a person running away soon after the explosion.

The Mattanur police have taken a case. District Police Chief R. Ilango, Kuthuparamba ACP Pradeepan Kannipoyil on Friday inspected the spot. A forensic team and a dog squad also reached the spot. The police have enhanced security measures in the region.

Earlier, migrant labourers collecting scrap had found an explosive device here.

