Bomb blast: police inspect house in Kozhikode

A police team comprising a bomb detection and disposal squad inspected a house at Cherandathur, near Vadakara, where a 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a suspected crude bomb explosion on Wednesday night.

The squad recovered firecrackers that were reportedly discarded after collecting gunpowder.

Police sources said the explosion took place when the man tried to make a crude bomb using the collected gunpowder. The youth, who lost his palms in the explosion, is now undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

A case was registered against him under various Sections of the Explosive Substances Act following a petition filed by a local body member from the area. The injured is suspected of involvement in criminal cases registered at various local police stations.

A group of Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers from Vadakara said the injured was an active Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker and was allegedly involved in political clashes in the area.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders claimed the suspect was not associated with their party. They said he was one among those who were expelled from the party nearly two years ago for anti-party activities.