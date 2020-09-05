Bomb blast near Panoor

Two steel bombs kept in a cover behind a house exploded when the owner tried to dispose them of in a river on Saturday evening near Padanakara in Panoor.
The owner, who is residing in Bangaluru, had gone there to tidy up his ancestral house. The house had remained closed for a while. Unaware of the bombs, he tried to dispose of the cover thinking that someone had kept it there to do black magic. He carried the packet in a car and threw it in a river, when the bomb exploded.
The Chockli police have initiated a probe into the incident.
Meanwhile, the police on Saturday arrested a person who escaped after a bomb he was making along with four others exploded injuring three persons at Kathirur here on Friday.
The police identified the suspect as Ashwanth, 22, a CPI(M) worker and native of Ponniyam. He is the second accused in a case registered in connection with the murder bid on COT Nazir.
The police said Ashwanth was on guard duty, while four others, purportedly CPI(M) workers, were allegedly making the bomb. The crude bomb exploded around 1 p.m. Rameesh (33) from Mahe, Sajootty (36) from Chundangapoyil, and Dheeraj (34) from Azhiyur who sustained injuries were taken to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital. Rameesh, who lost both his hands, is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Sajootty, who suffered eye injuries, was later taken to the AKG Hospital in Kannur.
District Police Chief Yathish Chandra said a special team led by Thalassery DySP Moosa Vallikkadan would investigate the case.
