Bomb blast in Kerala’s Kannur: Three arrested, one taken into custody

April 06, 2024 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - KANNUR

In the aftermath of a crude bomb blast at a house under construction at Muliyathode in Panur police station limits in Kannur district of Kerala, three people were arrested and one suspect was taken in custody on April 6 (Saturday). The explosion had claimed one life and left three others critically injured.

According to the police, the arrested individuals are as Athul (29), Arun (30), and Shabin Lal (27), all residents of Muliyathode who were reportedly present at the scene during the bomb-making process.

Local sources have claimed that all three are affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M).

The police have also apprehended a suspect, Sayuj, a native of Kaivelikara, who attempted to flee via train from Vadakara to Palakkad following the incident. Sayuj was intercepted by the Palakkad railway police and subsequently handed over to the Panur police for further investigation.

While initial investigations hinted at the possible involvement of more suspects, the police are pursuing leads in the case. The inspection of the area surrounding the blast site is ongoing.

In the incident, Sheril (31) of Muliyathode, lost his life. The explosion reportedly occurred on the terrace of the under-construction house during the bomb-making process.

Among the injured, Vineesh (39) remains in critical condition at a private hospital in Kozhikode, while Vinod, another victim, has been transferred from a hospital in Thalassery to a facility in Kozhikode for further treatment. Two other individuals, currently hospitalised with minor injuries, are also slated for questioning by the police.