Bold decisions needed for achieving fiscal stability, say economists

Leading economists on Friday sought bold decisions from the State government with regard to expenditure rationalisation, efficiency in tax collection, and the mounting salary and pension commitments for achieving fiscal stability.

Their observations came at a panel discussion on the 2023-24 State Budget and the 2022 Economic Review organised by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT), the Political Science Department of Kerala University, and the Trivandrum Management Association (TMA).

Senior economist M.A. Oommen, who chaired the event, wanted the State to concentrate more on the manufacturing sector as its contribution to the GSDP remained low. Describing the 12.01% growth recorded in 2021-22 as good, Prof. Oommen observed that slashing revenue expenditure was important for the State’s economic growth.

K.P. Kannan, former director, Centre for Development Studies, said the State had the potential to collect taxes at existing rates but was failing in it. ‘‘If it decides to collect what is due, it will not need to hike taxes or collect cess,’‘ he said.

Prof. Kannan said there was a crisis in public finance if it was defined as a situation where the government had to borrow year after year to close the revenue deficit. Kerala had a long history of revenue deficit for the past 38 years without a break.

He called for efforts to raise the tax-to-state income ratio (own revenue to GSDP) as expenditure compression may prove difficult, although there was scope for it. ‘‘For every 1% increase in tax-income ratio, it will fetch ₹10,000 crore as of the 2022-23 GSDP,’‘ Prof. Kannan said.

Former State Finance Commission chairman B.A. Prakash blamed unsound fiscal policies, poor fiscal management, and diversion of a major chunk of the annual borrowings for revenue expenditure as chief reasons for the ‘‘persistent fiscal crisis.’‘

Prof. Prakash urged the government to adopt the Central government pattern of salary and pension revision once every ten years instead of five years to achieve fiscal stability. Whenever there was a salary and pension revision, the State was pushed to fiscal crisis. Salary and pension expenses accounted for 48.4% of the revenue expenditure as per the revised estimates for 2021-22, he said, citing RBI figures.

Mary George, former chairperson, Public Expenditure Review Committee, also underscored the need to adopt the once-in-ten-years pattern for pay revision, pointing out that other States had done it. Ms. George drew attention to the increasing spending on committed expenditure (salary, pension and interest). She also termed the Budget outlay for education, health, social welfare, and nutrition inadequate.

Former State Planning Board member C.P. John said the Budget proposals to hike taxes and collect social security cess would prove to be a ‘‘self-defeating measure’‘ for Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal. ‘‘The common man is lamenting the impact on the household balance sheet,’‘ he said. He also criticised the government decision to not increase the Plan size from last year.

