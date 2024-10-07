ADVERTISEMENT

Boiler blast in Kochi: condition of injured stable

Published - October 07, 2024 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The condition of two Odisha natives, who had sustained burns in the boiler blast at an animal fat extraction unit in the Edayar industrial area in Kochi on October 5 (Saturday) night, remains stable.

Guru, 35, and Krishna, 20, had suffered 35% and 25% burns respectively, and they were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital. The hospital authorities said their condition remained stable. They continued to receive treatment at the intensive care unit in the burns unit of the hospital.

Bikram Pradhan, 36, from Odisha’s Kandhamal district, was killed in the blast. Their co-worker Pranav, who was also admitted to the hospital, was discharged on October 6 (Sunday). All the four workers belonged to Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

The blast occurred around 11.40 p.m. on Saturday. Bikram was declared dead on arrival. The medical bulletin said they had sustained burns from steam and boiling water. The unit has been functioning in Kadungalloor village since 2022.

