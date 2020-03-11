BOI advisory on travel, visa curbs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 March 2020 23:21 IST

Dos and don’ts for Indian, foreign nationals as detailed by Union government

The Bureau of Immigration (BOI) has asked all international passengers returning to the country to self-monitor their health and follow the required dos and don’ts as detailed by the Centre.

Further, all passengers having travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain, and Germany are advised to undergo self-imposed quarantine for 14 days from the date of their arrival.

Work from home

The BOI, in an advisory related to travel and visa restrictions related to COVID-19, says if such passengers work in some organisations or institutions, their respective employers are advised to facilitate their work from home during this period.

All regular visas (including e-visas) granted to nationals of France, Germany, and Spain on or before March 11 have been suspended if they have not yet entered India already.

Regular visas (including e-visas) granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to these countries on or after February 1, 2020, and who have not yet entered India also stand suspended.

Visas of all foreigners already in India will be valid and they have been asked to contact the nearest FRRO/FRO through e-FRRO module for extension/conversion etc., of their visa or grant of any consular service.

Holders of diplomatic passports, official passports, officials of the United Nations and other international bodies, OCI cardholders and air crew from the designated eight countries have been exempted from such restriction on entry.

However, their medical screening on arrival is compulsory.

All foreign and Indian nationals entering India from any port are required to furnish a pair of duly filled self-declaration forms, including personal particulars such as phone number and address in India and travel history, to health officials and immigration officials at all arrival ports.