Body recovered from Alappuzha puts an end to mystery of missing woman from Kochi

The body of a woman recovered from the premises of a house within the limits of the Mannanchery police in Alappuzha has put end to the mystery of a woman missing from Kadavanthra for more than a month ago.

Subhadra, 73, had gone missing from August 4. The initial first information report (FIR) for missing was registered by the Kadavanthra police on August 7 based on her son’s complaint. Later, the case was transferred to the Mannanchery police after her presence was tracked down to the limits of that police station.

According to the complaint, she had gone missing from the house on Karithala Road in Gandhi Nagar since 8.30 p.m. on August 4. After conducting a preliminary investigation assisted by CCTV images and mobile tower location and collecting evidence at Mannanchery, the Kadavanthra police transferred the case to the police there on August 20.

According to sources, the victim was financially stable and used to wear gold ornaments. A mother of two sons, her husband had died almost a decade ago.