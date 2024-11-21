ADVERTISEMENT

Body of youth who went missing at sea at Cherai recovered

Published - November 21, 2024 10:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old BTech student of the School of Engineering at the Cochin University of Science and Technology who went missing while bathing at the Cherai beach was recovered around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Khalid Mohammed from Bihar, a third year BTech Information Technology student. Adithya Rajan, 20, also from Bihar, who was part of the seven-member team of students who visited the beach was rescued by personnel of the Department of Fire and Rescue Services and police, life guards, and local residents.

Adithya is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit at Medical Trust Hospital, Kuzhuppilly, and is reportedly out of danger, according to hospital sources. Teachers at the School of Engineering said the students had visited the beach as there were no classes on Thursday owing to the varsity union elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US