Body of youth who went missing at sea at Cherai recovered

A 20-year-old BTech student of the School of Engineering at the Cochin University of Science and Technology who went missing while bathing at the Cherai beach was recovered around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Khalid Mohammed from Bihar, a third year BTech Information Technology student. Adithya Rajan, 20, also from Bihar, who was part of the seven-member team of students who visited the beach was rescued by personnel of the Department of Fire and Rescue Services and police, life guards, and local residents.

Adithya is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit at Medical Trust Hospital, Kuzhuppilly, and is reportedly out of danger, according to hospital sources. Teachers at the School of Engineering said the students had visited the beach as there were no classes on Thursday owing to the varsity union elections.

