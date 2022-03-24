Body of youth found buried, police say brother behind murder

The deceased was an alcoholic, say police

The deceased was an alcoholic, say police

The body of a youth who had been missing was found buried on a deserted compound near his house at Cherpu in Thrissur on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as K.J. Babu (28), son of Joy Kottekkattu Parambil of Muthully, near Cherpu. Babu went missing on March 15. His mother and brother had lodged a missing complaint with the Cherpu Police. Babu was an aluminum fabrication worker.

The body was discovered after local residents saw stray dogs searching for something at the spot. The soil was also found to be loose. When an arm was noticed, the residents informed the police.

According to the police, Babu’s brother Sabu is behind the murder. Babu, an alcoholic, used to create problems at home. This provoked Sabu to commit the crime, the police said.

The police have taken Sabu in custody. They are also investigating whether Sabu received help from any other person to bury the body.