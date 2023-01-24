HamberMenu
Body of woman who drowned in coracle capsize fished out in Wayanad

January 24, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

After an elaborate search, the body of a tribal woman, who had drowned after a coracle overturned in the Karapuzha reservoir three days ago, was traced on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Meenakshi, 38, wife of Balan of Cheepram tribal hamlet near Vazhavatta in Wayanad district.

According to the police, Meenakahsi went missing in the reservoir area near Ezhamchira after the coracle capsized on Sunday evening. The couple was travelling on the coracle to collect firewood. However, Balan managed to swim to safety.

