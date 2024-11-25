Body of woman found in drain at Sreekaryam

The body of a 72-year-old woman was found in a drain at Sreekaryam on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shylaja of Thekkumoodu. The police are of the view that the septuagenarian fell into the drain in the dark around 7 p.m. A couple of slabs covering the drain were missing. Shylaja’s daughter lives nearby. CCTV visuals show her walking by, the Sreekaryam police said. They do not suspect any foul play as her phone and jewellery were recovered. However, they are awaiting the post-mortem report before reaching any conclusion.

