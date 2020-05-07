Body of woman found in convent well

A 21-year-old novice, Divya P. John, of the congregation of Basilian Sisters (Daughters of St. Macrina) convent attached to the Metropolitan Archdiocese of the Syro-Malankara Church at Paliyekkara in Thiruvalla, was found dead in a well near the monastery on Thursday. The novice had been staying at the convent for five years.

The police said the incident occurred around 11.30 a.m. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot following a phone call from the monastery that a person had jumped into the well. The Thiruvalla police have registered a case.

The congregation of Basilian Sisters is an Italy-based Catholic religious order for women. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.