Body of Pozhiyoor native exhumed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 June 2020 22:34 IST

Relatives allege foul play

The body of a Pozhiyoor native, who had allegedly died of heart attack three months ago, was exhumed on Saturday following allegations of foul play being raised by his relatives.

The remains of John, 51, a fisherman, was exhumed from the cemetery of St. Mary Magdalene Church at Paruthiyoor, following which a post-mortem examination was conducted. An ex-NRI, John had died on March 6. His wife and children had claimed that he died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The exhumation was ordered after John’s father Mikhael raised doubts regarding the death. He alleged that John’s family denied him treatment and also concealed his body prior to the funeral. He also claimed that John feared for his safety and had been threatened.

