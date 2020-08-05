Body of POCSO case accused washed ashore in Karnataka

KASARAGOD

05 August 2020 22:11 IST

The body of a 29-year-old youth, accused in the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case, who jumped into the sea during the gathering of evidence, washed up on the shore at the Udupi beach in Karnataka. Mahesh jumped into the sea with his handcuffs on after he was brought to the Kasaba port to find the phone that he claimed was hidden in the groynes.

The body of K. Mahesh was found 15 days after he jumped into the sea. The body, which was found in a decomposed stage on the beach within the limits of the Kota police station in Karnataka, was identified by examining the clothes. The search for him had been going on for more than two weeks.

He was accused in the case of taking nude photos of a 12-year-old girl. The police said that he jumped into the sea on July 22 while the police were collecting evidence.

Despite joint efforts by the police, Fire Force and Navy to search for him, he could not be found. The police team led by DySP Balakrishnan Nair has been sent to Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the sister of the accused lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission alleging that Mahesh’s disappearance was suspicious and that he had been detained in violation of rules.