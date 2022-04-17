Body of newborn found in canal
The body of a newborn was found in a canal, near Peechi, on Sunday.
The baby is estimated to be aged around five months. The body was found in the Moolamcode canal, which carries water released from Peechi.
A few months ago, bodies of newborn babies were found in the Cheruthuruthy check-dam and in a canal at Puzhakkal.
In the Puzhakkal case, the baby was killed by its mother. The mother’s lover and his friend abandoned the body in the canal later. The three are in jail now.
