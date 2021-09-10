Body of murdered migrant worker found at site of under-construction building in Kannur

Representational Illustration: Deepak Harichandan.

KANNUR

10 September 2021 22:53 IST

The victim has been identified as a native of Murshidabad.

The body of a missing migrant worker, was found in Kannur at the site of an under-construction building, the police said.

The police have identified the victim as Ashikul Islam, a native of Murshidabad.

According to the police, Ashikul's friend Pareshnath Mandal, a native of West Bengal had committed the murder and buried the body at the site. Irikkur police found the body two months later during the commencement of construction work.

Mandal has since been arrested by the police.