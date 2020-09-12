Kerala

Body of missing youth recovered

The body of a youngster, who had gone missing in a stream at Mannarkkad along with another on Wednesday, was recovered on Saturday. The body of Mohammedali, 23, was found at a bathing ghat.

The search is continuing for Irfan Ahamed, 21, who too had gone missing. They were among a five-member group of youngsters swept away by the currents. Three of them had escaped.

