Kerala

Body of missing youth found

The body of a youth, who had gone missing in the Valiyavattom rivulet at Pambumkuni near Madakkara in the district a day ago, was retrieved on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Vinod, 30, of Pambumkuni at Madakkara near Sulthan Bathery. He had gone missing on Wednesday night while he was returning to his hamlet from Madakkara.

Two riders had seen the youth fall into the rivulet near the Valiyavattom bridge around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The police and fire personnel soon initiated a search operation, but it had to be called off due to bad light.

The body was retrieved by members of Thurki Life Rescue organisation on Thursday evening.


