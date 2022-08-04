Body of missing woman found
The body of a 55-year-old woman, who had gone missing, was found in a stream in Plachikara forest here on Thursday.
The body of Lata, a retired teacher and a resident of Kooramkundu in Bheemanadi village, was found by the disaster management team, which had been searching for her since Thursday morning.
Latha had gone missing in a river near her house on Wednesday afternoon.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.