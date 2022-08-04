Kerala

Body of missing woman found

The body of a 55-year-old woman, who had gone missing, was found in a stream in Plachikara forest here on Thursday.

The body of Lata, a retired teacher and a resident of Kooramkundu in Bheemanadi village, was found by the disaster management team, which had been searching for her since Thursday morning.

Latha had gone missing in a river near her house on Wednesday afternoon.


