Body of missing woman at Mankayam found

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 05, 2022 20:26 IST

The body of a woman who was swept away in the flash floods that struck Mankayam and nearby places near Palode was retrieved on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shani, 33, of Pulinji in Nedumangad. The body was found by local residents around 6 a.m. from Moonattumukku, nearly 3 km away from the spot at Vazhathope from where she had gone missing.

Nasriya Fathima, a six-year-old girl, who was also part of a 10-member group that was on a picnic to Mankayam, had drowned in the river. Her body was retrieved late Sunday.

While the unexpected flood had swept all of them away, eight of them were rescued within a short while. Nasriya, who was found over 500 m away, could not be saved despite being rushed to a hospital.

Ecotourism centres closed

In view of the possibility of heavy rainfall, the Forest department closed its ecotourism centres at Ponmudi, Kallar and Mankayam until further notice.

