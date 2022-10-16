Body of missing student found from Karamana river

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 16, 2022 20:26 IST

The body of 14-year-old Nettayam native Jibith who had gone missing along with a friend in the Karamana river a day ago was recovered on Sunday.

Jibith and Niranjan, 12, of Moonnamoodu, were swept away by strong undercurrents after they went to bathe in the river at the Melekadavu ghat, near Vattiyurkavu, on Saturday. The Fire Force continued its search for Niranjan. Jibith, who was a Class 9 student of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, is survived by his parents Jayaraj and Manju.

