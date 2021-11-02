Kerala

Body of missing man found in river

The body of K.K. Sunil, a carpenter from Thrissur, who went missing, was found in the Olavara river on Tuesday. Sunil was working as a carpenter in an interior decoration firm in Kavvayi for seven years. He had returned from home a month ago and had booked a ticket to go home again.

Locals saw him fishing in the river a day before he was planning to visit his home. The owner of the establishment had lodged a complaint with the Payyannur police following his disappearance.

The body was found by locals. He was found with injuries between the right eye and ear.

The Payyannur police reached the spot and took the body to the Kannur Government Medical College for postmortem. The police are investigating the case.


