Body of missing girl found

The body of a schoolstudent who went missing in Kallada River on Saturday was retrieved by Fire and Rescue team on Sunday.

Aparna, a 16-year-old Koodal resident had fallen into the river at Kuttimoottil Kadavu and was washed away in strong currents. She was in Kollam to visit her friend Anugraha and the incident took place when the girls, along with Anugraha’s brother Abhinav, ventured into the waterbody to take pictures. While the residents along with the Fire and Rescue team could rescue the siblings, Aparna went missing. The river was in spate due to the rain and the divers couldn’t continue the search after Saturday 6 p.m. Her body was found two kilometers away at Pookunnimala Kadavu in Pattazhy on Sunday and it was anglers who alerted the Fire and Rescue team who later retrieved the body.