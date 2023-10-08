HamberMenu
Body of missing fisherman recovered; Minister assures strict implementation of safety rules

October 08, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian visiting the family members of a deceased fisherman on Sunday.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian visiting the family members of a deceased fisherman on Sunday.

The body of one more fisherman who was among the four who died in a boat accident off the Munambam coast on Thursday was recovered on Sunday.

The body of Shaji, 53, was recovered on Sunday, while that of Sarath, 24, and Mohanan, 55, from Malippuram had been recovered on Saturday. Search is on to trace Yesudas, 26, of Chellanam.

Minister for Fisheries Saji Cherian on Sunday visited the houses of Sharath, Mohanan, and Shaji and consoled their families. K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, was present.

Stricter enforcement

He said all laws related to the fisheries sector would be implemented in letter and spirit to ensure adherence to safety norms, in the wake of a rise in accidents involving fishing vessels. An emergency aid of ₹10,000 each will be given to the families of fishers who were killed in the accident.

The Minister expressed concern at a few fishers enrolling for insurance schemes worth ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh. Most of the 50,000 life jackets given to fishers by Matsyafed remained underutilised, he added.

