KOZHIKODE

31 December 2021 22:32 IST

Rescue squads recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy, who went missing in the sea near the Kozhikode beach on Friday.

The victim was identified as Shamnas, son of Shifas. The boy met with the accident while bathing in the area. Police sources said the body was recovered after several hours of search.

