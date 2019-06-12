Kerala

Body of missing boy found at Thangassery harbour

He was washed away while walking on breakwater

The body of 17-year-old Ashiq who went missing from Thangassery beach was found on Wednesday afternoon.

The body was found by coastal police near the harbour. He was a resident of Purayidom, near CYMS library, Thangassery.

Reportedly, he was caught in huge waves and washed away to the sea while walking over the breakwaters on Tuesday evening. He was returning home with his friend Jithu after playing cricket in the ground. Though both were caught in strong waves, Jithu managed to swim ashore and inform others. The body was released to relatives after post-mortem examination.

