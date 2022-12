December 26, 2022 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The body of Sajin Antony, 35, of Mampally, Anchuthengu, who had gone missing while bathing in the sea on Sunday, was recovered from near Vettoor on Monday, the Anchuthengu coastal police said. Two other youngsters from the capital district – Sajid, 19, of Kaniyapuram, and Shreyas, 16, of Puthenthope – who were reported missing in the sea from another part of the district during Christmas celebrations on Sunday are yet to be traced. The search is on, the coastal police said.