Body of man went missing in sea at Varkala recovered

Published - November 11, 2024 08:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

G.S. Sreejith of Nedumom, near Adoor, drowned while bathing in the sea on the Aaliyirakkam beach

The Hindu Bureau

The Coastal police on Monday recovered the body of a man who went missing in the sea at Varkala on Sunday.

G.S. Sreejith of Nedumom, near Adoor, drowned while bathing in the sea on the Aaliyirakkam beach. He was visiting the tourist spot with his wife and another couple.

The rescue mission, involving various agencies including the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services and the Coastal police, came to an end around 8.45 a.m. on Monday. The body was later shifted to the Paripally Government Medical College Hospital, and handed over to the family after completion of post-mortem examination.

Another death

An IT student from Karnataka had died in the same area after getting swept away by strong winds a week ago. He was part of a five-member group that was visiting the beach.

